REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening in the Creekwood community off Coastal Highway.
Fire crews were called around 8:10 p.m. and say they found fire burning up the exterior wall of a two-story condominium building. Four units were evacuated as firefighters worked to put out the fire.
The fire was quickly extinguished, with minor extension into one of the condominium units. No one was hurt.
The Lewes Fire Department assisted at the scene, and Indian River Fire Company provided coverage for the Rehoboth Beach and Lewes districts.
Delmarva Power disconnected electricity to a bank of meters that appeared to be the center of the fire, according to fire officials.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.