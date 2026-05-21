This article has been updated with photographs of the fire.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A large fire damaged a home late Wednesday night in the Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club area, according to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
Firefighters were called to 100 Blackpool Road at 10:43 p.m. for reports of a house fire.
According to Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company Deputy Chief Kent Swarts, one person was inside the home at the time. The person, who was house sitting, noticed the fire and got out safely without being hurt.
Swarts told CoastTV that the fire started on outside and because of the open interior space, it quickly spread to the second floor. Crews from Lewes, Indian River, Milton, Slaughter Beach, Millsboro, Georgetown, and Millville also responded to the call. Swarts estimates it took over an hour to get the fire under control.
The cause of the fire has not been released. Additional details about the extent of the damage were not immediately available.