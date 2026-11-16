REHOBOTH SHORES, Del. - Firefighters responded to a manufactured home fire Monday, Nov. 16, in the Rehoboth Shores community.
The fire occurred at 34918 Sea Waye Lane. Firefighters reported heavy fire near the front door when they arrived.
Indian River Volunteer Fire Company said people were home when the fire broke out, but no one was inside the home when firefighters arrived. IRVFC, Lewes Fire Department and Millsboro Fire Company responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family affected by the fire.
The cause of the fire and the cost of the damage have not been finalized.