BERLIN, Md. - Crews responded to a fire at The Adkins Company early Wednesday morning that left the building destroyed. A company that had been around since 1908.
The fire broke out at the home improvement store around 2:30 a.m. The Berlin Fire Company was on scene at Harrison Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.
Crews from Ocean Pines, Ocean City, Bishopville, Snow Hill, Powellville and Willards were also on scene. Fire officials were able to extinguish the fire and clear out of the area by 6 a.m.
According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal, no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. The cause is still being investigated by fire officials.