Millville Fire Department controls gas leak at Giant supermarket.

Firefighters safely contained a significant propane leak at the Giant Supermarket in Millville, with no injuries reported. (Courtesy: Millville Fire Department) 

MILLVILLE, Del. — Firefighters responded to the Giant supermarket on Saturday afternoon for a propane leak.

The Millville Fire Department says an underground propane tank bulkhead had been dislodged, causing gas to escape. Crews from Millville and Bethany Beach fire departments used hoses and monitors to safely redirect the gas away from the supermarket and into a nearby wooded area.

The propane company later determined the tank itself was damaged. With no way to shut off the venting, crews continued redirecting the flow until the 1,000 gallon tank emptied.

No injuries were reported.

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

