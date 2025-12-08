SELBYVILLE, Del.- Freeman Arts Pavilion is giving fans a first look at its long-awaited makeover.
The venue has been working toward this transformation for years, according to a recent post on social media.
The venue said the vision started in 2021, when The Freeman Stage officially transitioned into the Freeman Arts Pavilion.
Since then, crews have been rolling out changes in phases and the biggest phase yet is now underway.
Construction is in progress on a new permanent stage and backstage space. The stage will stand 42 feet tall and stretch 100 feet long, set on the south side of the current lawn.
It will also include upgraded lighting and sound meant to boost the experience for both performers and audiences.
Guests will see major changes across the venue as well. A new terraced lawn with a steeper slope is designed to improve sight lines from every angle.
Seating will be more flexible, with options including floor seats, standing-room areas for high-energy shows, permanent reserved sections and terraced seating that can adapt to different events. General admission lawn seating will remain available, too.
Freeman Arts Pavilion says the improvements aim to make concerts more comfortable, more accessible, and more fun for everyone who visits.
More details about the project, along with ways to support the Capital Campaign, are available at here.