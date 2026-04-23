DOVER, Del. - Senator Eric Buckson and House Republican Leader Tim Dukes introduced Senate Bill 284 also known as the 'First State Emergency Response Act' to strengthen protections for Delaware’s first responders.
The legislation makes it a Class A misdemeanor for an individual to cross a marked barrier set by a first responder or to ignore a clear verbal warning and come within 25 feet of a first responder with the intent to interfere, threaten, or harass.
The bill applies to law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and fire police officers.
"Our first responders put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect our communities," said Senator Buckson. "The last thing they should have to worry about is someone interfering with their ability to do their job safely and effectively. This legislation sets clear boundaries and consequences for those who choose to ignore them."
According to House Republican Leader Tim Dukes, the bill reinforces respect for emergency personnel and prioritizes public safety.
"It’s easy to envision many scenarios in which such interference could lead to tragic consequences. This is a practical proposal that deserves broad support," said State Representative Tim Dukes.
Senate Bill 284 has been assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration.