DELAWARE - A DUI checkpoint conducted by the Delaware Office of Highway Safety in Smyrna on Dec. 27 resulted in five arrests and 32 traffic tickets. Approximately 472 cars drove through the checkpoint.
Sharon Bryson, Director of OHS, underscored the importance of making safe choices behind the wheel.
“Driving under the influence of any substance is dangerous and illegal,” Bryson said. “There are many consequences to impaired driving, the worst being death and serious harm. Planning a safe and sober ride can help save lives and avoid the burdens that come with a DUI.”
To help reduce drunk driving over New Year’s Eve, OHS is offering $20 Uber and Lyft vouchers through the Sober Rides initiative. These vouchers are valid from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.