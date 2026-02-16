DOVER, Del.- Gov. Meyer presented Delaware’s highest civilian honor, the Order of the First State, to five people, including Seaford’s Mike Vincent, for their contributions to the state.
The 2026 honorees are Brooks Banta, Ellen Bartholomaus, Anand Panwalker, Mike Vincent, and Robert “Bob” Vanderhost.
Mike Vincent of Seaford served 14 years on Seaford’s Planning and Zoning Commission, three years on City Council, and more than a decade on Sussex County Council, including time as Council President. His work focused on public safety, land use, and economic development. Vincent also has a long record in fire service, including as Past President and Chief Emeritus of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department and former president of the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association.
Other honorees include:
Brooks Banta, who served in public office for more than 60 years, including leadership roles on the Smyrna Board of Education and Kent County Levy Court.
Ellen Bartholomaus, a longtime supporter of the arts, helping grow The Delaware Contemporary and sustain the Blue Streak Gallery.
Dr. Anand Panwalker, who spent more than 55 years treating patients in infectious disease and developing programs for the VA and ChristianaCare.
Robert “Bob” Vanderhost, recognized for his achievements as a student-athlete, coach, mentor, and community leader, including work supporting Black sports and DSU alumni programs.
The Order of the First State recognizes Delawareans whose leadership, service, or achievements have made a lasting impact on the state.