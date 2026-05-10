Five Indian River Schools Earn National STEM Recognition

Five Indian River School District schools are being recognized nationally for giving students hands-on STEM learning experiences tied to future careers.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Five Indian River School District schools have been named 2025-26 Project Lead The Way Distinguished Schools for excellence in STEM education.

The honored elementary schools are East Millsboro Elementary School, Georgetown Elementary School and John M. Clayton Elementary School. Middle schools recognized include Selbyville Middle School and Sussex Central Middle School.

The recognition honors schools expanding student access and achievement in career-connected STEM learning through Project Lead The Way programs.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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