Five Indian River Schools Earn National STEM Recognition

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Five Indian River School District schools have been named 2025-26 Project Lead The Way Distinguished Schools for excellence in STEM education.
The honored elementary schools are East Millsboro Elementary School, Georgetown Elementary School and John M. Clayton Elementary School. Middle schools recognized include Selbyville Middle School and Sussex Central Middle School.
The recognition honors schools expanding student access and achievement in career-connected STEM learning through Project Lead The Way programs.