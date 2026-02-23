SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - After the blizzard on Delmarva, people along the coast now shift focus to flood risks as a result of high winds and water levels.
The blizzard that brought multiple inches of snow across Delmarva could be followed by flood risks in areas near the coastal bays.
Conditions at the Indian River Inlet Bridge were rough as high winds rushed through the inlet, and high waves crashed along the beaches and rocks.
Aly Fitzgerald came to see the conditions for herself after losing power in her Ocean View home.
"It's not going to be good," Fitzgerald says. "The flooding makes me nervous. We've done a lot of replenishing, we've tried to help the beach, and this flooding now, I think it's going to take us back to where we were ages ago."
Fitzgerald told CoastTV that stopping Mother Nature is a constant fight, and keeping the beaches in pristine conditions will be easier said than done.
Down Coastal Highway in Fenwick Island, on Farmington Street, which often experiences flooding from both the bay and standard rainfall, is already seeing some effects from conditions that may intensify later on.
At the end of the street, which connects to the Little Assawoman Bay, water has crept up to the garage spaces of some people's homes as well as up and into the street.
Ken Bloxom, who lives on Farmington Street, says he has seen water from the bay and canals rise to nearly a foot after previous storms and hurricanes.
"We may have a little bit today, but not much," Bloxom says. "Usually, if it's a persistent south, southeast wind, it usually floods the water up the bay, and in fact will come up our way."
Community members along the coast are bracing for what could follow after a brutal blizzard.
