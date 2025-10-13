FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — Flooding along Delaware’s coast is causing problems on backroads in Fenwick Island and low-lying areas in Ocean City.
In Fenwick Island, Route 1 remains mostly clear, but several backroads near the bayside are covered in water. Warning signs have been placed throughout town, alerting drivers to use caution.
Kirstan Collins, who was walking home after work, said she’s already preparing for water near her bayside home. “Our streets are flooded and my house is getting a little bit — that’s why I need to get back and see how it is,” Collins said.
Farther south in Ocean City, water levels are slowly receding after heavy flooding earlier in the day. Philadelphia Avenue was submerged in several inches of water this afternoon but has since cleared.
Locals in Fenwick Island say they’re used to high water during coastal storms — and hope it clears up soon.