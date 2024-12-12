MILFORD, Del. — Shoppers peruse the aisles and select groceries at the Food Bank of Delaware’s Healthy Pantry Center, but this is no ordinary grocery store.
The center, located in Milford, served more than 2,000 families in November. Each household is allowed one visit per month, and on average, the center assists about 140 people each day, according to family pantry coordinator, Amanda Foulger.
“I think that’s probably the biggest impact—that people have that choice and freedom to get what it is that they really need that will benefit them and their family the most,” Foulger said.
Foulger says the Healthy Pantry Center is designed to meet the needs of individuals with dietary restrictions, including the elderly and those with disabilities or health conditions. The center also has signs in multiple languages and food of different cultures to help cater to everyone in the community.
“When they can come in and look at the specific products that fit within their diet, they’re able to improve their health as well,” Foulger said.
The pantry also provides items that require minimal preparation for individuals who may lack appliances or other resources. The Healthy Pantry Center has items from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as donated items. Shoppers can select up to 54 items from the USDA during their monthly visits.
Chad Robinson, vice president of external affairs for the Food Bank of Delaware, emphasized the importance of providing a dignified shopping experience for those in need.
“So many in our community are in need of food assistance that by allowing them the opportunity to come in and select the items they want for themselves and their families, it gives them an incredible amount of dignity and turns it into a normal experience,” Robinson said.
Robinson also says this method has helped reduce food waste.