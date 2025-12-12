Food Bank of Delaware opens applications for free job training programs

MILFORD, Del. — The Food Bank of Delaware announced that it is accepting applications for its free workforce training programs in culinary arts and warehousing/logistics. Classes begin Jan. 20 at the organization’s Newark and Milford facilities and run Monday through Friday during daytime hours.
The Food Bank says the hands-on programs prepare adults for in-demand jobs in two of Delaware’s fastest-growing fields. Participants receive real-world training, industry certifications and job placement support, along with wraparound services intended to help them succeed during and after the program.
The 14-week Culinary School is held in the Food Bank’s Newark and Milford kitchens. Chef instructors teach basic and advanced kitchen skills, and students take part in a two-week paid work experience. The program also offers the opportunity to earn ServSafe certification.
The 14-week L.O.G.I.C. program, short for Logistics, Operations, General Warehousing and Inventory Control, provides training in operating warehouse equipment such as forklifts, end riders and pallet jacks. Students also can earn credentials including Certified Logistics Associate, Certified Logistics Technician, OSHA-30 and forklift certifications.
The Food Bank says students in both programs receive additional support, including job placement assistance, transportation help through bus passes or gas cards, uniforms, supplies, textbooks and paid work experience.