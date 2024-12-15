MILFORD, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware will host a graduation ceremony Tuesday to honor students who have successfully completed its culinary and warehousing/logistics training programs. The event will take place at 11 a.m. at the organization’s facility on Delaware Veterans Boulevard in Milford.
The ceremony will feature keynote remarks by Gary Shirey, owner of Bub’s Grubs food truck, who overcame addiction and incarceration to build a successful business. Shirey’s story highlights his determination to take accountability and regain control of his life. He now uses his experience to inspire and motivate others in the community.
The agenda includes a welcome from Anna McDermott, Chief Impact Officer of the Food Bank of Delaware, followed by remarks from President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. Graduates will then be recognized for their achievements before the event concludes with lunch, which will be prepared by the graduates.
The food bank says the training programs provide hands-on education and certifications to help participants gain skills for careers in the culinary and logistics industries.
In August, the food bank had nine graduates of a cooking program for adults with disabilities. That initiative, in partnership with the Delaware Restaurant Association, equips students with the skills needed for employment in the food and hospitality industries.