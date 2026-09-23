WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - A former Worcester County Public Schools administrator pleaded guilty Wednesday in a case tied to alleged financial misconduct involving board of education funds.
Court records show Denise Shorts entered a guilty plea Sept. 23 before Judge Spyros James Sarbanes. She was sentenced to 10 years, with all but five years suspended.
Shorts previously served as chief academic officer for prekindergarten through eighth grade for Worcester County Public Schools. The case followed an investigation that began after a legislative audit examining school system financial activity from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2025.
Investigators executed a search and seizure warrant Dec. 13, 2025, at Shorts’ office inside the Worcester County Board of Education building. The school board said Shorts was immediately placed on administrative leave.
Initial findings released Feb. 23 by the Maryland Department of Legislative Services referenced “identified questionable purchases by a management employee,” which were referred to the Office of the State Prosecutor.
The board previously said it cooperated fully with the audit and investigation and put additional financial oversight measures in place within its Finance Department.
Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Beau H. Oglesby previously rejected a plea agreement between Shorts and prosecutors in June. In that plea deal, prosecutors said they would seek a sentence of five years with all but 18 months suspended if Shorts repaid $118,741.89 prior to sentencing.