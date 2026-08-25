Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.