FRANKFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that left two people hurt in Frankford.
Around 2:41 a.m. on Sept. 4, troopers were called to the area of Honolulu Road and Reed Street for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, troopers found a 27-year-old man from Frankford and a 38-year-old woman from Selbyville who had both been hurt.
According to police, the two were driving in the area when unknown shooters fired multiple rounds at their car. The woman was cut by flying glass, while the man was struck in the hand by a bullet and also hurt by debris. Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate. Detective K. Perry is asking anyone with information to call 302-752-3793. Tips can also be shared through a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.