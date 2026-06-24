SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation is partnering with Delaware State Police and Sussex Cyclists to offer a series of free bicycle safety checkpoints across the Lewes and Rehoboth Beach area this summer.
According to the agency, the program will run from June through August and aims to help people who ride bicycles travel more safely through the busy resort communities. Organizers will provide safety information, trail maps, bicycle lights, helmets and basic bicycle repairs at each stop.
Cyclists can also have their bicycles inspected by DelDOT staff and learn more about Delaware's bicycle laws while picking up free safety equipment.
The checkpoints will be set up along popular bike routes and shared-use paths used by people who live there, visitors and seasonal workers.
The scheduled locations and times are:
- June 24: 4 to 7 p.m., Church Street at Canal Crossing Road, Lewes
- June 29: 4 to 7 p.m., Lewes Public Library at the Georgetown-to-Lewes Trail
- July 1: 4 to 7 p.m., Church Street at Canal Crossing Road, Lewes
- July 8: 4 to 7 p.m., Church Street at Canal Crossing Road, Lewes
- July 13: 3 to 6 p.m., Lewes Public Library at the Georgetown-to-Lewes Trail
- July 16: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Rehoboth Beach
- July 20: 4 to 7 p.m., Route 1 at the Nike Outlet, Rehoboth Beach
- July 28: 5 to 7 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, Rehoboth Beach
- July 30: 4 to 7 p.m., Route 1 at the Nike Outlet, Rehoboth Beach
- Aug. 3: 4 to 7 p.m., Lewes Public Library at the Georgetown-to-Lewes Trail
- Aug. 12: 4 to 7 p.m., Church Street at Canal Crossing Road, Lewes
The free checkpoints are designed to promote bicycle safety and encourage riders to make sure their equipment is ready for the busy summer season.