Free blood pressure stations aim to improve heart health in Sussex, Kent

Free blood pressure monitoring stations are now available at public housing communities in Sussex and Kent counties to help residents track their heart health.

DELAWARE - The Delaware State Housing Authority and the Delaware chapter of the American Heart Association are partnering to provide free blood pressure monitoring stations at public housing communities in Sussex and Kent counties.

The DSHA says the stations include blood pressure monitors, cuffs, logs to track readings and educational materials about high blood pressure.

Residents can also request information about local healthcare providers if their results indicate they should seek medical care.

The initiative is aimed at helping residents lower their risk of stroke, hypertension and heart disease through regular blood pressure monitoring and education, according to the DSHA. 

The program builds on other health initiatives offered by the housing authority, including partnerships focused on cardiovascular health and rural healthcare access.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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