GREENWOOD, Del.- Health services will be within easy reach for Greenwood residents on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
The Greenwood Public Library is hosting a health clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event, organized by Health 2 Go, offers COVID-19 and HIV testing, diabetes checks, blood pressure screenings, flu shots, and more. You can also grab free condoms and educational materials while you’re there.
No need for an appointment—just walk in. Insurance is welcome but not required, and translators will be on hand to help.
For more details, call 302-283-7190.