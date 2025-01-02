greenwood library

The Greenwood Public Library at 100 Mill Street. (Photo: Greenwood Public Library) 

GREENWOOD, Del.- Health services will be within easy reach for Greenwood residents on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The Greenwood Public Library is hosting a health clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event, organized by Health 2 Go, offers COVID-19 and HIV testing, diabetes checks, blood pressure screenings, flu shots, and more. You can also grab free condoms and educational materials while you’re there.

No need for an appointment—just walk in. Insurance is welcome but not required, and translators will be on hand to help.

For more details, call 302-283-7190.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

Recommended for you