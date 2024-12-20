DNREC sponsors annual TreeCycle recycling event

DNREC is sponsoring the annual TreeCycle event, aimed at turning holiday trees into mulch and keeping them out of landfills. (DNREC)

DELAWARE Coastal Delaware National Wildlife Refuges is offering a free way to dispose of holiday trees for a salt marsh restoration project at Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge near Smyrna.

From Dec. 27, to Jan. 13, 2025, trees will be used to help rebuild marshland and reduce wave impact along the wildlife drive. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is leading the project, with support from Delaware Wild Lands. Trees must be stripped of all decorations before drop-off. 

The recycling event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Delaware Center for Horticulture in Wilmington. The Davey Tree Expert Company will mulch the trees, with the organic material used in DCH gardens and public spaces.

