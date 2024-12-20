Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few brief gale force wind gusts up to 35 kt possible today, however these are not expected to prevail. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&