SELBYVILLE, Del.- Tickets for the 2025 season at Freeman Arts Pavilion go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.
This season’s lineup features major artists, including Brothers Osborne on June 26, The Wallflowers on July 15, Frankie Valli on July 18, Sam Hunt on July 24 and Andy Grammer on Aug. 28. A complete list is below:
- Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen – May 30, 2025
- Blood, Sweat & Tears – May 31, 2025
- Benatar + Giraldo – June 1, 2025
- Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience – June 6, 2025
- Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' – June 7, 2025
- The Music School of Delaware Symphony Orchestra – June 12, 2025
- David Foster & Chris Botti with Katharine McPhee – June 13, 2025
- Eaglemania – The Eagles Tribute Band – June 14, 2025
- Elevate Vocal Arts – June 19, 2025
- Brothers Osborne – June 26, 2025
- Sons of Mystro – June 27, 2025
- Classic Rock Reunion Tour – June 29, 2025
- The Beach Boys – July 2, 2025
- 287th Army Band – July 3, 2025
- So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience – July 5, 2025
- Buddy Guy – July 10, 2025
- The Wallflowers – July 15, 2025
- Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons – July 18, 2025
- Yächtley Crëw – July 19, 2025
- Kevin Cronin Band (REO Speedwagon) – July 22, 2025
- Rumours: Fleetwood Mac Tribute – July 23, 2025
- Sam Hunt – July 24, 2025
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue – July 26, 2025
- Pink Martini – July 30, 2025
- Foreigner – August 4, 2025
- Straight No Chaser – August 7, 2025
- The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA – August 8, 2025
- First State Ballet Theatre – August 27, 2025
- Andy Grammer – August 28, 2025
- Lake Street Dive – September 4, 2025
- Alison Krauss & Union Station with Willie Watson – September 14, 2025
Freeman Arts says this is just the first lineup. More artists will be announced in the future.
Freeman Arts Pavilion officials are warning that tickets sold on third-party websites are not valid and should be avoided. The only authorized source for tickets is freemanarts.org.