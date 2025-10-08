OCEAN CITY, Md. - Starting Thursday, Ocean City will implement another special event zone in town, lowering the speed limit to 30 miles per hour, increasing fines and boosting police presence in preparation for the Endless Summer Cruisin’ event. The four-day event, which runs from Oct. 9 through 12, draws car enthusiasts from across the region.
James Dell, a longtime attendee, has been checking out the revved-up engines for the past 10 years. "Favorite part is we come down with our club and we just hang out and look at lots of cool cars," Dell said.
The town’s event calendar continues to grow, and Keith Whisenant, general manager of the Residence Inn in Ocean City, says next year’s Boardwalk Rock could expand from two days to three, following the example set by this year’s Country Calling festival.
Amy Thompson, CEO of the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, said the addition of more events helps extend the shoulder season, benefiting local businesses.
"The shoulder season is broadening both on the spring and fall side of things. And what that means to the business community is there's more opportunity to continue to delight visitors to the area," Thompson said.
Whisenant said the influx of visitors keeps the season alive for hotels and restaurants. "A great business platform by the city to really help hotels and restaurants really keep the season alive and keep the year going," he said.
After Endless Summer Cruisin’, the town will prepare for the 50th anniversary of Sunfest, further contributing to a longer season and shorter off-season for local businesses.