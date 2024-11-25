Frying your turkey? Keep safety on the menu this Thanksgiving

DELAWARE- Thanksgiving is just days away, and for many, that means preparing a delicious holiday feast. While some opt for the traditional roasted turkey, others choose to go the deep fryer route for its crispy, flavorful results. Frying a turkey comes with risks, and safety precautions are essential to avoid accidents.
The National Park Service warns that turkey fryers can easily tip over, causing hot oil to spill. Always use the fryer outdoors on a flat surface, away from structures, wooden decks, and covered patios. Even if it’s tempting, never use the fryer in a garage.
Before cooking, ensure your turkey is completely thawed. A partially frozen bird can cause oil to splatter, creating a dangerous situation. Firefighters recommend placing the fryer at least 10 feet away from buildings and having a fire extinguisher on hand. Remember, grease fires cannot be extinguished with water.
Using the right tools can make a big difference. Wear oven mitts, gloves, and safety goggles to protect yourself. Keep children and pets at a safe distance from the fryer, even after cooking is done. The oil remains dangerously hot for hours and can cause serious burns.
In Delaware, the State Fire Marshal clarified that cooking with a fryer is permitted despite the current burn ban. However, make sure to keep the fryer away from grass and other vegetation.