WILMINGTON, Del. — First State Educate (FSE) announced the launch of a new mini grants initiative designed to empower Delaware school boards. Their efforts aim to enhance governance, strengthen community ties and address local educational challenges.
The mini grants program will provide school board members with resources to develop innovative solutions, engage in professional development and strengthen their leadership capabilities. FSE officials say this initiative reflects their commitment to addressing the unique needs of each school district across the state.
"By facilitating access to targeted resources, we aim to empower school board members to develop effective strategies tailored to their communities," an FSE spokesperson said.
The program will also collect lessons learned from these projects, allowing school board members across Delaware to benefit from their colleagues' experiences.
Applications for the mini grants will be available starting Aug. 26.