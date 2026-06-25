CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Westbound Route 50 in Cambridge is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time after a tanker truck carrying fuel overturned following a crash Thursday morning.
The Maryland Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on June 25 on westbound Route 50 near First Street when a tanker truck crashed with another car.
MDOT reported that an estimated 500 to 600 gallons of fuel had spilled. The Cambridge Rescue Fire Company said the tanker was carrying about 2,500 gallons of fuel.
Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene to contain the spill and clear the roadway.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area, use alternate routes and expect significant delays as cleanup operations continue. No information about people who were hurt or what caused the crash has been released.