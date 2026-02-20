George Howard

Former Delaware State Rep. and State Sen. George Howard Bunting, Jr.  passed away peacefully at his Bethany Beach home on February 12, 2026 at the age of 81 years. 

OCEAN VIEW, Del.- A funeral for Sen. George Howard Bunting is scheduled for Saturday in Ocean View, with traffic delays expected throughout the day.

Officials say delays are likely between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the area of Central Avenue and Atlantic Avenue as people gather for services at Mariners Bethel Church. The funeral will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Additional parking will be available at Taylor Bank, Ocean View Church of Christ and Ocean View Presbyterian Church for those attending.

Millville Fire Police and DelDOT will assist with traffic control, and Ocean View C.E.R.T. will help direct parking. Residents should expect a heavy police and fire presence in the area.

Following the service, the Delaware State Police will lead a funeral procession from Ocean View to Dagsboro.

A reception will be held afterward at the Hope Center in Ocean View, according to officials.

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

