Funeral for Sen. George Howard Bunting to cause traffic delays in Ocean View Saturday
- Kristina DeRobertis
Kristina DeRobertis
Reporter
Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University.
-
Updated
Tags
- Ocean View
- Del.
- Sen. George Howard Bunting
- Funeral — Saturday
- Feb. 1
- Mariners Bethel Church
- 9:30 A.m. To 1:30 P.m.
- Traffic Delays — 9 A.m. To 4 P.m.
- Central Avenue & Atlantic Avenue
- Additional Parking — Taylor Bank
- Ocean View Church Of Christ
- Ocean View Presbyterian Church
- Millville Fire Police
- Deldot
- Ocean View C.e.r.t.
- Delaware State Police Procession
- Ocean View To Dagsboro
- Reception — Hope Center
Locations
