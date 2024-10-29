LEWES, Del. - After a Lewes City Council and BPW joint meeting Oct. 28, the future of the Army Reserve Center building is still undecided.
The building will serve as a municipal complex for the city, the BPW and the police. The city is still deciding between renovating the current building or demolishing it and starting new. The property was acquired by the city in 2023.
Some locals, like Daphne Brooks, are ready for a fresh look.
"I would rather see it demolished and something more familiar with the territory: historic Lewes, maybe a little more pleasant looking," said Brooks. "What's there right now really doesn't say much."
Martin Swanson, another local, is more concerned about the cost of this project.
"I would favor whatever option is going to cost the least and give the most efficient use of the land," said Swanson.
Swanson said if money wasn't in the picture, he'd rather see the building demolished and built new.
"In the 10 years I've been here, the Army Reserve recruitment has been zero there," said Swanson. "It's kind of a drab building."
The project will be funded by the city and the BPW.
The BPW says they are creating a subcommittee with the city to further discuss the future of the building.