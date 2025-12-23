Rehoboth Avenue

A section of Rehoboth Avenue was closed during the response but is expected to reopen shortly, according to first responders.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A gas leak at The Shirt Factory at 53 Rehoboth Ave. led to a temporary closure of part of the road late Tuesday morning, according to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.

Crews responded around 11:30 a.m. and discovered a gas leak near the building’s furnace. Firefighters quickly secured the gas and ventilated the property to clear out any remaining fumes.

Firefighters quickly secured the gas and ventilated the property to clear out any remaining fumes.

There were no injuries, and the area was deemed safe in less than a hour.

