SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Gas prices in the United States have climbed past a key threshold, putting pressure on businesses and drivers alike.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas has exceeded four dollars for the first time in four years. On Wednesday, the national average for a regular gallon of gas read $4.16, and $4.04 in Sussex County, according to AAA.
The rising costs are being felt beyond the pump, impacting industries that rely heavily on fuel.
Cape Water Tours Captain Madeline Voshell said higher prices are already a concern as the busy season approaches.
“It feels definitely worse,” Voshell said.
The company operates multiple vessels during the summer, including boats that run on both gasoline and diesel, the latter now nearing six dollars per gallon, according to AAA.
With the full schedule set to begin in mid-May, Voshell said there is still a short window before major fuel purchasing decisions need to be made.
“We have luckily a good month almost before we really have to make decisions on big gas purchases,” she said.
Voshell noted diesel price spikes are not new, but the company has only recently added a diesel-powered vessel.
“I think, from what I can remember in the past, there was always like diesel jumps, but we didn't have a diesel vessel until the last few years,” she said.
Despite rising costs, many tours are already booked, making it difficult to adjust pricing.
“The biggest reason why we are the way we are is because we've got a lot of amazing people that come back year after year,” Voshell said. “So if possible, we don't really want to change prices and things like that. So we might just have to eat it.”
For small business owners like Roll 'N Egg Food Truck Owner Salina Reckovic, fuel costs can significantly affect operations. Reckovic said she is relieved her business is no longer mobile.
“Thankfully I'm stationary, my food truck, but if I wasn't, it would be hurting me tremendously,” she said. “Because if I was pulling this thing, I would be filling up gas double.”
Drivers are also feeling the strain at the pump.
“I can't wait for it to go back down again. Price is too high,” Rudi Dunn said.