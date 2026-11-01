DELAWARE - Two candidates seeking to represent Delaware's 20th House District have different views on how the state should address affordable housing and future development.
Republican Gene Dvornick and incumbent Democrat state Rep. Alonna Berry are offering different approaches to housing policy, particularly Senate Bill 23, also known as the Housing for Every Delawarean Act.
Dvornick says his decades of experience in local government have shaped his views on development and infrastructure.
"I've dedicated my entire life to public service. I think it's very important to give back to our communities as well as representing our communities," Dvornick said.
He said communities need to grow responsibly, with affordable housing located in areas where infrastructure can support additional development.
"The key is to make sure that your affordable housing goes where the infrastructure is in place," Dvornick said. He added that water, sewer systems, transportation and stormwater management must also be considered.
Berry, who won a special election to represent the district in 2025, said her experience in government and education has helped prepare her for the position.
"I think voters should vote for me because I've showed up, I've listened, and I've delivered for them in Dover on behalf of District 20," Berry said.
Berry co-sponsors Senate Bill 23.
"I'm proud that I voted for that, because when I talk to my neighbors, when I talk to mothers and fathers who are struggling every day to provide for their families, housing is one of the number one issues that I hear about consistently," Berry said.
The law, signed by Gov. Matt Meyer on July 13, requires counties and municipalities with populations greater than 2,000 to include affordable housing plans in their comprehensive plans. Those plans must work toward a goal of having 20 percent of local housing units qualify as affordable.
The legislation also changes how certain residential developments are reviewed. Projects that are already permitted under local zoning rules and meet applicable objective standards must go through an administrative review process.
Under the law, local governments may hold public meetings for these projects, but the meetings cannot be conducted as formal public hearings. Public comments may be submitted in writing. Hearings required for Board of Adjustment appeals are not affected.
Dvornick said public input is important when development decisions affect local communities.
"Those are the folks who know the characteristics of the community," Dvornick said. "And that's what we want to do, is we want to make our communities thrive."
Berry disagrees with claims that the law eliminates public input.
"Public input and public comment is still a part of the process, particularly when it comes to public hearings," Berry said. "But it does not remove it."
Dvornick said he would bring his decades of local government experience to the state level, while Berry says over the last year she has listened to her constituents and done the work to back it.