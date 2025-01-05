GEORGETOWN, Del. — With a significant winter storm set to impact the region, the Town of Georgetown has activated its snow emergency plan, effective Friday, Jan. 5, at 10 p.m. Parking restrictions will go into effect on designated snow emergency routes to allow snow removal crews to efficiently clear the streets.
Designated Snow Emergency Routes
The following streets are included in the snow emergency routes where parking restrictions will apply:
- Market Street (East and West)
- Bedford Street (North and South)
- Bridgeville Road
- Pine Street (East and West)
- Race Street (North and South)
- Front Street (North and South)
- East Laurel Street (North Bedford Street to North Race Street)
- West Laurel Street (North Bedford Street to North Front Street)
- Edward Street (North Bedford Street to North Front Street)
- West North Street (North Bedford Street to DuPont Highway, Route 113)
- Albury Avenue (East Market Street to Cedar Street)
Vehicles parked along these streets may be towed if not removed before 10 p.m.
Safety and Sidewalk Clearing
Locals are advised to avoid traveling during the storm to reduce the risk of accidents and to allow snow removal crews to operate without obstructions. Those who must drive are urged to use caution, particularly near snow removal equipment.
According to town ordinance, property owners are required to clear their sidewalks within 24 hours after snowfall ends. Additionally, people with fire hydrants near their property are asked to ensure they are cleared of snow and remain visible for emergency use.
Stay Informed
For more information, locals can visit the Town of Georgetown’s website at www.georgetowndel.com or call the Town offices at (302) 856-7391