GEORGETOWN, Del - Constitution Day was celebrated in the Georgetown Circle on Sept. 17, 239 years after the document was signed.
Celebrations included a ceremonial ringing of bells 13 times for the 13 original colonies. The ringing of the bells was lead by "Town Crier" and member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Mark Mathias.
"I'm honored to be a part of it. This is the third year that I've been asked to be the town crier. And it's something that I enjoy, and I'm honored to do."
The event was put on by The Daughters of the American Revolution. The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit organization founded in 1890 that promotes historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Diane Ficzner, from Millsboro, is a part of the Daughters of the American Revolution. she says she is pleased to be able to celebrate.
"I'm just happy that I'm here. And I'm able to to speak freely about the constitution of the country."
Another part of the ceremony is the reading of the Bill of Rights. This year Annabelle Hudson, a member of the Children of the American Revolution, will read the historical document.
"It's important because people I feel like don't really know our rights," Hudson says, "Especially like I have multiple people who I'm in the classroom with who kind of like don't necessarily know everything. Like they don't know the amendments, they don't know their rights."
Sussex County JROTC was also a part of the ceremony. their color guard presented the colors for the singing of the national anthem as well as the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Constitution Day ceremony was hosted by the Nathaniel Mitchell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.