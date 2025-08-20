GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Sussex County church-led effort is making sure children head back to school prepared this fall, with nearly $13,000 worth of backpacks and supplies set to be donated to Georgetown Elementary School.
The outreach initiative was organized by Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rehoboth Beach, leadership from the Mission and Outreach Committee. Co-chair Jim Miller said the effort was a true community collaboration, involving six churches, local police, a business and two national sponsors that also serve Sussex County.
The backpack drive wrapped up on July 31, collecting close to 100 backpacks, more than 1,000 pencils, 160 composition books, 144 pairs of scissors, 160 erasers, and many other classroom essentials. Additional $2,000 in monetary donations allowed organizers to purchase even more supplies, enough to fill at least 200 backpacks for students.
“This is a chance for the community to come together to support students and families who need a helping hand,” Miller said of the project.
The donation was presented to Georgetown Elementary on Tuesday.