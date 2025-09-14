GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Parker Group Office announced it is organizing From Roots to Rocket: Everything You Need to Launch Your Dream Business, a program that brings together a coalition of experts and resources to help participants start or grow their business on Thursday, Sept. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event aims to support individuals who have a business idea but feel stuck in the planning stage or overwhelmed by conflicting online information, according to The Parker Group.
The Parker group says participants will have direct access to representatives from the Delaware Small Business Development Center, M&T Bank Business Banking, Basics of Business Foundation, I Am Financial Coaching and Canopy Insurance. These partners will provide one-on-one guidance on topics such as business registration, tax structure, banking setup and insurance planning.
The event will also include guest speakers such as John Mollura, a former rocket scientist turned performance coach, Madelyn Wright, Delaware’s Trust-Based Relational Intervention practitioner, and Rachel Parker and Patrick Gallagher, the marketing team behind The Parker Group.
For more information or to register, visit here.