Georgetown event focuses on self-defense, personal safety

Items used in self-defense, available at event.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - A safety-focused event in Georgetown brought people together Monday night to learn about different forms of self-defense.

The Stop the Violence event was hosted by Delaware Adolescent Program Inc. and the Coalition for a Safer Delaware. Organizers said the gathering included a guest speaker and self-defense demonstrations.

Lori Smith, with Complete Defense, was one of the speakers at the event. Smith said personal safety starts with being aware of your surroundings and knowing how to respond if something feels wrong.

“The main takeaways in this society and day and age is to keep yourself safe and make yourself situationally aware of what's going on in daily life,” Smith said.

Smith said people should know what to look for, how to recognize warning signs and how to react in different situations.

The event was aimed at giving people practical safety information and a better understanding of self-defense options.

Tags

Locations

Photographer/Editor

Matt Hipsman joined the CoastTV team as a Photographer and Editor in June of 2024. He graduated from the University of Rochester with a Bachelor's degree in Film and Media Studies and a minor in Environmental Humanities. While studying, Matt held an internship with the local Rochester NPR station, WXXI. Where he shadowed the Audio Engineering department aiding in the production of a podcast.

Recommended for you