Georgetown event focuses on self-defense, personal safety

GEORGETOWN, Del. - A safety-focused event in Georgetown brought people together Monday night to learn about different forms of self-defense.
The Stop the Violence event was hosted by Delaware Adolescent Program Inc. and the Coalition for a Safer Delaware. Organizers said the gathering included a guest speaker and self-defense demonstrations.
Lori Smith, with Complete Defense, was one of the speakers at the event. Smith said personal safety starts with being aware of your surroundings and knowing how to respond if something feels wrong.
“The main takeaways in this society and day and age is to keep yourself safe and make yourself situationally aware of what's going on in daily life,” Smith said.
Smith said people should know what to look for, how to recognize warning signs and how to react in different situations.
The event was aimed at giving people practical safety information and a better understanding of self-defense options.