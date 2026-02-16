Georgetown gears up for June 13 festival celebrating 250 years of independence

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Planning is underway in Georgetown as the America 250 Committee prepares for an Artisan and Crafts Festival on June 13 to celebrate 250 years of American independence.
Committee members met this week to discuss sponsors, vendors and activities for the milestone event, which organizers say will highlight community pride, history and family-friendly fun.
“We’ve got plans for our festival on June 13. We’re working on a logo and a scavenger hunt for the kids,” said Chairperson Faye West.
Organizers say the celebration will feature patriotic decorations throughout town.
“The town is going to be decorated with beautiful red, white and blue flowers. The crosswalks are going to be painted with stars, and all the fire hydrants are going to be painted to celebrate this wonderful 250th anniversary,” said committee member Mary Lou Barmby.
In addition to the festival, the committee is exploring several lasting tributes. Members say they hope to commission a mural in town and plant a sapling grown from a seed of the original Patriot’s Tree as a symbolic way to connect the community’s future with its past.
West said the event builds on Georgetown’s history of commemorating national milestones.
“We did the centennial celebration in 1976, so this fits into our history,” West said. “That’s why we’re gearing it around kids — with a scavenger hunt and different events. We’re also going into the library for their summer kickoff reading program.”
Committee members are also calling on local businesses and residents to help support the celebration as planning continues.
“Please sponsor, because this is going to be a great event,” said Nancy Evans, a member of the committee.
Organizers say more details about vendors, activities and sponsorship opportunities will be announced as the June 13 festival approaches. To volunteer, sponsor, or become a vendor at the festival go to America 250.