GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Recreation, Education, Arts Trust Fund has recommended $115,000 in funding for 21 nonprofits serving the Georgetown community.
The GREAT Fund is supported through a building permit surcharge in Georgetown, with money distributed to nonprofits for specific programs or activities related to recreation, education and the arts. The money cannot be used for capital improvements, salaries or fundraising.
28 nonprofits applied for funding, and the GREAT Fund committee selected 21 to receive money. Among those that did not receive funding were The Delaware Library Association, ASHA Animal Welfare Inc, Cape Riptide Baseball, Southern Delaware Orchestra, Speak Out Against Hate, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity and the Sussex County Land Trust.
Kent Sussex Industries was among the nonprofits recommended for funding. KSI received the full $3,700 it requested. The organization provides vocational training to adults with disabilities to help them work.
Current GREAT Fund chairperson Michael Wyatt, who said he created the fund while serving as Georgetown mayor, said some applications were easier to eliminate because applicants did not attend a required presentation.
“Well, a few of them never showed up for the presentation. And part of the requirements were you show up and give your presentation. They were the easy ones to mark off”
Former committee chairperson Linda Dennis attended the meeting and praised the work that went into reviewing the applications.
“I thought they they were very, very well versed. They had put in the time, you know, going because this was the second, third, third meeting for them. So they've invested a lot of time in going through these applications.”
The committee's funding recommendations will next be presented to Georgetown Town Council. That meeting is scheduled for Oct. 26. Also at that meeting, the committee will recommend changes to the GREAT fund application.