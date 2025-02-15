GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Georgetown Public Library has partnered with Volunteer Delaware 50+ to support the Bags2Mats for the Homeless program, an initiative that transforms plastic bags into mats for people in need.
Since launching in 2019, the organization says it has distributed more than 400 mats statewide. This collaboration is a natural extension of the existing partnership between the library and the volunteer organization, which already assists with library tasks.
Community members are invited to participate the initiative, with no prior experience required. Attendees will learn how to crochet plarn (plastic yarn) and weave it into durable sleeping mats. The program’s goal is to create 100 mats by the end of 2025.
Upcoming workshops at the Georgetown Public Library will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates:
- February 20
- June 26
- August 21
- November 20