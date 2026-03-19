Georgetown man arrested on felony drug charges

Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 48F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 48F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.