Georgetown man arrested on felony drug charges

GEORGETOWN, Del .- Delaware State Police arrested a 26-year-old Georgetown man on multiple felony drug charges following an investigation.
Members of the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, along with Probation and Parole, went to the 500 block of Union Drive on March 17, to locate Jayson Willin, who was on probation and wanted on a warrant for breach of release. Authorities said Willin ran when detectives tried to contact him but was quickly taken into custody.
Police said a search of Willin found about 6.97 grams of cocaine, 1.45 grams of crack cocaine, 0.52 grams of methamphetamine, a buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual strip, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia. After being placed in a probation officer’s vehicle, Willin briefly escaped but was quickly apprehended again.
During a search of his apartment, probation officers found about 19.96 grams of cocaine, baking soda, a digital scale and items with white powder residue, police said.
Willin was taken to Troop 4, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $78,200 secured bond.
He faces multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of controlled substances, operating a clandestine laboratory, resisting arrest, attempted escape and breach of release, troopers said.