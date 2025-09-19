Handcuffs

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a Georgetown man accused of breaking into a home earlier this month and stealing from an elderly victim.

Troopers said the burglary happened Sept. 9 around 3:40 p.m. at a house on the 20000 block of Wilson Road. A 67-year-old man reported that someone entered his home while he was sleeping and took his wallet.

Investigators later discovered the victim’s credit card had been used at a nearby convenience store the same day. Detectives identified 55-year-old Louis Bland Jr. of Georgetown as the accused burglar and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Sept. 18, Bland was taken into custody by Millsboro Police Department for an unrelated matter. State Police then charged him with burglary and theft offenses connected to the Wilson Road case.

Bland was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $26,000 cash bond. He faces the following charges:

  • Burglary 1st Degree – Occupied Dwelling (Felony)

  • Theft Under $1,500 Where the Victim is 62 Years or Older (Felony) – 2 counts

  • Unlawful Use of Payment Card Under $1,500 Unauthorized Use of Card Where the Victim is 62 Years or Older (Felony)

