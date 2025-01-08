Royal Farms

According to court documents, the attack occurred on Sept. 7, 2022, outside the Royal Farms on Dupont Boulevard in Georgetown.

GEORGETOWN, Del. — A 26-year-old Georgetown man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the brutal murder of 38-year-old Paul McCarter in 2022.

Prosecutors say Kevin Shorter pleaded Guilty But Mentally Ill (GBMI) to charges of Murder 2nd Degree and Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony. 

According to court documents, the attack occurred on Sept. 7, 2022, outside the Royal Farms on Route 113 in Georgetown. Shorter, who was acquainted with McCarter as both were part of the local homeless community, believed McCarter posed a threat to him. Prosecutors say Shorter waited for McCarter to arrive at the convenience store before launching a deadly assault with a metal baseball bat. McCarter tried to run away but was severely hurt during the attack.

The victim was rushed to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Christiana Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“This was a devastating and senseless crime,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to our prosecutors and the Delaware State Police for their work in this case. Justice has been served; but I also know that closure is more elusive than justice. Our hearts are with the victim’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

According to Delaware Criminal Code, a Guilty but Mentally Ill conviction ensures the convict gets mental health treatment while incarcerated, and their mental state is a factor while determining where they serve their sentence.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you