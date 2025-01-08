GEORGETOWN, Del. — A 26-year-old Georgetown man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the brutal murder of 38-year-old Paul McCarter in 2022.
Prosecutors say Kevin Shorter pleaded Guilty But Mentally Ill (GBMI) to charges of Murder 2nd Degree and Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony.
According to court documents, the attack occurred on Sept. 7, 2022, outside the Royal Farms on Route 113 in Georgetown. Shorter, who was acquainted with McCarter as both were part of the local homeless community, believed McCarter posed a threat to him. Prosecutors say Shorter waited for McCarter to arrive at the convenience store before launching a deadly assault with a metal baseball bat. McCarter tried to run away but was severely hurt during the attack.
The victim was rushed to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Christiana Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
“This was a devastating and senseless crime,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to our prosecutors and the Delaware State Police for their work in this case. Justice has been served; but I also know that closure is more elusive than justice. Our hearts are with the victim’s loved ones at this difficult time.”
According to Delaware Criminal Code, a Guilty but Mentally Ill conviction ensures the convict gets mental health treatment while incarcerated, and their mental state is a factor while determining where they serve their sentence.