GEORGETOWN, Del. — Georgetown Mayor Bill West announced he will retire from his position, citing a desire to spend more time with family and address health concerns.
West said the decision comes as he looks forward to time with his wife, Faye, and their four grandchildren.
“I have four grandkids — we want to spend time with them,” West said. “I need to start spending life with Faye and I traveling.”
West also cited his diabetes as part of his decision to step away from public service.
A municipal election is scheduled for May 9 to fill the seat.
West has served as mayor since 2014 and has spent decades serving the Georgetown community. A lifelong resident of the area, he moved into town in 1979 and began his career in public safety as a Georgetown police patrolman in 1978. After four years, he joined the Delaware State Police, where he served for 29 years.
During his career, West was recognized with several honors, including Detective of the Year in 1989 by Crime Stoppers and an Exceptional Performance Award in 2002.
Beyond law enforcement, West has been active in the community, coaching youth sports for about a decade and serving as a board member for the Delaware State Police Credit Union, as well as participating in the Delaware State Troopers Association.