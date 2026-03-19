GEORGETOWN, Del. - Community members and local leaders gathered at a Georgetown Community Alliance Community & Business Meeting Thursday night to discuss the current political climate, while also highlighting local events and supporting area businesses.
Guests in attendance included Georgetown Mayor Bill West and his wife, Faye, Police Chief Ralph Holmes, and District 37 Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner, as well as numerous local business owners and organizations.
In addition to promoting local initiatives, much of the conversation centered on frustration with political representation and a perceived disconnect between elected officials and constituents. Kevin Andrade described a pattern in which leaders appear supportive in conversation but fail to follow through in policy decisions.
“When we approach with the issue, most of the politicians, they say, ‘OK, yes, we want to help. We want to do the best for you,’” Andrade said. “They kind of listen to us. But when it’s time to vote, they vote against us. So as a community, we’ve been tired of that.”
Despite concerns, the tone of the gathering remained focused on action and resilience.
Christina Diaz-Malone, Councilwoman of the ward 1 in Georgetown was the host of the event, Diaz-Malone says, “First and foremost, we need our people to get involved and devote, not just Latinos, all of America,” Diaz-Malone continued. “We’re sort of restless and weary, but we can’t give up. We’ve got to continue to stay in the fight.”
Participants also emphasized unity and collaboration, noting that the meeting itself reflects those goals by bringing people together around shared concerns and opportunities.
“We need to come together. We need to come to the table and sit down and eat together,” Pastor Rene Knight said. “Today we have a lot of food.”
Organizers said they hope the gathering will continue to strengthen community ties, encourage civic participation and support local businesses and events in Georgetown.