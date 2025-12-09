GEORGETOWN, Del. - More homes could soon be coming to Georgetown after the Town Council on Monday approved a land-use change for a proposed cottage-style housing community by the non-profit Little Living.
Little Living says the plan would allow for up to 23 small homes to be built on a two-acre piece of land. Supporters say the project would help address the area’s growing need for attainable housing.
"The cottage homes are very much a necessity here," said Tom Caffrey, who has previosuly experienced homelessness.
Caffrey shares that he was a veteran who needed help and came to Georgetown for those resources he needed. He said that with these cottage homes it would be another layer of help for people who need it.
"These homes are a positive thing, you know, to to get us off of the streets. And to give us a chance where we can get a job. We can have clean clothes. We can dress ourselves ready, and we can go get a job and return to society," said Caffrey. "Affordability matters."
Thomas McElroy, the Executive Vice President and Treasurer with Little Living, said the development aims to support a wide range of people.
"We found that we can help working families and individuals, seniors and veterans. Just different categories of people that are often forgotten," McElroy said.
The approval does not mean construction can begin. The proposal must still go before the town’s Planning Commission. If the commission rejects it, the town can still overturn.
The Town Council says that they have the final say in everything.