Georgetown Police investigating crash at Sussex Academy

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown Police are investigating a crash that left a young man critically injured in the parking lot of Sussex Academy. The incident occurred on July 26, around 8:53 PM.
Police say an Infiniti G37 was traveling north on Airport Road in Georgetown before entering the school’s parking lot. For reasons still under investigation, the car accelerated rapidly and collided with a concrete barrier at the rear of the school, causing it to roll over and finally land on its wheels.
Police say a 23-year-old man from Georgetown, was found on the ground with severe injuries. Police believe he is the only occupant. Emergency services provided immediate assistance, and he was airlifted to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Police say initial findings suggest that speed and alcohol may have played a role in the crash.