Georgetown Police Department.

Georgetown Police Department.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Police Department is alerting local businesses about fraudulent emails impersonating town employees.

Police said the messages appear on a reproduced official Georgetown letterhead and request payment through wire transfer for supposed town services.

Email Fraud Scam Alert

The Town of Georgetown does not request or accept payments through wire transfer, police said.

Businesses that receive an email matching that description can contact the department at 302-856-6613 and ask for Lt. Barlow.

Tags

Locations

Reporter, Telemundo Delmarva

Ana Sofia joined the CoastTV team as a bilingual reporter in September 2022, focusing on stories from the Hispanic community on Delmarva. She graduated from American University with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a double minor in marketing, and leadership and management.

Recommended for you