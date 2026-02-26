GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Police Department is alerting local businesses about fraudulent emails impersonating town employees.
Police said the messages appear on a reproduced official Georgetown letterhead and request payment through wire transfer for supposed town services.
The Town of Georgetown does not request or accept payments through wire transfer, police said.
Businesses that receive an email matching that description can contact the department at 302-856-6613 and ask for Lt. Barlow.