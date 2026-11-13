GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown Town Manager Gene Dvornick announced his retirement during the Town Council meeting Nov. 9.
Dvornick said his retirement will take effect April 4.
Dvornick said he does not yet have plans for what he will do after retiring.
"The timing is just right for now to take on that next step and figure out what I want to do with myself when I grow up. I don't have anything lined up," Dvornick said.
Dvornick's retirement will mark the end of two decades serving the town of Georgetown as town manager.
Dvornick also did not say whether he plans or not to run again for the Delaware House of Representatives in 2028.