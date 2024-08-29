GEORGETOWN, Del. - The woods at the end of Douglas Street in Georgetown has been cleared out.
This area across the train tracks is known as 'Tent City' to many people. It became home to a large homeless population in Georgetown.
The property was purchased and became private property, leaving the homeless community searching for a new place to call home.
The unknown land owner began clearing out what was left and began knocking down trees. The trees were pushed down in front of the tracks which led a few officers to believe he was trying to block people from coming back on to the property.
Georgetown police officers, including Lieutenant Matthew Barlow, were in the woods today making sure no one was in the tents before the work began.
"We certainly sympathize with our homeless population," said Barlow. "We're hoping that state and local folks can help out, whether it be the state service center or some of our other private, non-profit organizations."
According to officers that were in the woods, some people said they would move in to the woods on the opposite side of the tracks that the unknown man does not own.
Eunice Carter once lived in the woods, and now lives in the Pallet Village which is just a seven minute walk away from the now deserted 'tent city'. Carter told CoastTV what advice she would give to anyone looking to leave the woods and move forward.
"Get away from negative people and get some positive people and change, because change is good."
It is unclear what the land owner intends to do with the land.